Italian style, culture brought to Expo 2020 Dubai during Italy National Day celebration

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) Italy celebrated its Expo 2020 Dubai National Day on Wednesday with a touch of Italian style, including a cultural performance by The Carabinieri Band of the Italian Armed Forces, following the raising of the red, white and green Il Tricolore at Al Wasl Plaza.

The Carabinieri Band played in front of UAE dignitaries, led by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and an Italian delegation led by Luigi Di Maio, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy.

The programme then continued on to Expo’s Business Connect Centre, with bilateral and general meetings held between top officials.

Sheikh Nahyan said, "Italy’s rich history and culture has inspired artists, writers, and innovators from around the globe across the ages, and this is reflected in Italy’s uniquely designed pavilion. Under the title ‘Beauty Connects People’, the pavilion is a captivating showcase of arts and culture, sharing Italy’s enchanting notion of beauty with our visitors through the distinctively curated content of the exhibition, and impeccably demonstrating how innovation and culture are intertwined.

"At Expo 2020, Italy’s multidisciplinary approach to its pavilion and focus on educational, business, and cultural opportunities promote these priorities, and open up new prospects for further collaboration between our nations that will ensure the advancement and prosperity of our people."

The Italy Pavilion, he said, is a showcase of carefully selected and curated content, and at the centrepiece is a 3D-printed replica of Michelangelo’s famous David sculpture.

Di Maio, in turn, stated, "Expo 2020 Dubai is the first world exhibition to happen in the middle East – a global hub that will unlock unique opportunities for the full resumption of international tourism and investment flows at this important juncture. Therefore for Italy, our attendance at Expo 2020 Dubai provides the opportunity to reach a global public.

"At Expo 2020 Dubai, we will also highlight the beauty and diversity of Italy’s territories thanks to the support and qualified contributions of the Italian regions to the Expo participation projects. With over 360,000 visitors in the first five weeks and about 10,000 daily visits, Italy’s pavilion is already one of the most appreciated," he added.