UrduPoint.com

Italy Announced As Guest Of Honour At SIBF 2022

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 07:30 PM

Italy announced as Guest of Honour at SIBF 2022

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has announced that Italy will be the Guest of Honour of the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), slated for November 2022.

A stellar gathering of Italian authors, artists and publishers will promote the arts, literature and culture of the Guest of Honour country at the 2022 edition of the SIBF. The selection also underlines the deep-rooted bilateral ties between the UAE and Italy in many spheres, including culture and heritage.

The decision was announced at a meeting attended by Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, and Nicola Lener, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, to discuss the potential of strengthening mutual cultural relations and exploring avenues of collaboration between Sharjah and Italian cities in hosting book fairs and cultural events.

Ahmed Al Ameri said, "We look forward to welcoming some of Italy’s greatest writers and artists at SIBF 2022. Through the selection of Italy as GoH, we seek to further the cross-cultural dialogue between the two countries, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to build bridges of cultural understanding between peoples across the world and promote common values through knowledge, art and literature.

"

"The strong cultural relations between the UAE and Italy date back to when the Silk Road connected the East with the West and played a key role in facilitating trade and the intellectual and cultural exchange. At that time, the UAE was a thriving trade centre for Italian merchants. The selection of Italy as the Guest of Honour at SIBF 2022 reflects these deep-rooted bilateral ties and aims to honour Italy’s contributions to the promotion of knowledge and art," the SBA Chairman added.

Nicola Lener, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, said, "Italy’s participation as the Guest of Honour at the 41st Sharjah International Book Fair next year is a great opportunity to share our culture with the Arab world. The SIBF has emerged as the world’s largest book fair this year after attracting the highest number of publishing professionals worldwide who used the SIBF platform to pursue a variety of business interests. We are keen to participate in SIBF every year and look forward to bringing Italian literature closer to the Arab audience and exploring ways to enhance communication between the Italian bookmakers and publishers with their counterparts in the Arab world."

Related Topics

World Exchange Business UAE Sharjah Italy November Share Arab Silk Road

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th Islamic Arts ..

Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th Islamic Arts Festival

1 minute ago
 Over 57Mln People in Asia Pacific Experienced Clim ..

Over 57Mln People in Asia Pacific Experienced Climate Disasters in 2021 - Red Cr ..

2 minutes ago
 Gold price declines by Rs 250 per tola 15 Dec 202 ..

Gold price declines by Rs 250 per tola 15 Dec 2021

2 minutes ago
 'Passed out students' should issue degrees through ..

'Passed out students' should issue degrees through special arrangement; Supreme ..

2 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of illegal detention, death of ci ..

IGP takes notice of illegal detention, death of citizen in Jhelum

2 minutes ago
 Sports week kicks off at SABS University Jamshoro

Sports week kicks off at SABS University Jamshoro

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.