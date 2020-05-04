UrduPoint.com
Italy Eases Coronavirus Lockdown

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 01:45 PM

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2020) Italy started on Monday to unwind Europe's longest coronavirus lockdown, letting some 4.5 million people return to work after nearly two months at home and finally allowing families to reunite, Reuters reported.

The government has ordered only a gradual revival, giving factories the green light to restart their dormant production lines.

It has also said parks can reopen, giving children the chance to run around, while relatives can once again meet up.

A continuous hum of cars, buses and motorbikes pointed to an increase in early morning commuting, but traffic was still noticeably lighter than before the virus struck in February.

However, friends have been told to keep apart and most shops must stay shut until 18th May. Restaurants and bars can only offer takeaways, while schools, cinemas and theatres will remain shut for the indefinite future.

