Italy eases lockdown, to reopen business on 4th May

MILAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2020) Italy will begin to ease its coronavirus lockdown by reopening its manufacturing industry on 4th May and schools in September, Reuters quoted Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte as saying in a newspaper interview on Sunday.

"We are working in these hours to allow the reopening of a good part of businesses from manufacturing to construction for 4th May," Conte told Italian daily La Repubblica.

He said the measures would be presented by the beginning of next week at the latest, adding that companies would have to introduce strict health safety measures before being allowed to open their gates.

But he said some businesses considered "strategic", including activity that was mainly export-oriented, could reopen next week providing they got the go ahead from local prefects.