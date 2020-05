(@FahadShabbir)

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2020) Italy on Saturday announced111 new coronavirus deaths during the last 24 hours to reach a total of 33,340.

In a statement, the Italian Civil Protection Authority said it had recorded 416 new infections, the second lowest daily rate since March 3, to raise tally of registered cases to 232,664.