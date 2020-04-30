UrduPoint.com
Italy To Ease Lockdown On Basis Of Local Conditions

Thu 30th April 2020 | 03:15 PM

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2020) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday he would gradually relax the country's coronavirus lockdown taking into account differences in contagion levels in different parts of the country, Reuters reported.

In a speech to parliament, Conte said a new stimulus package to support the economy, due to be presented in a few days, would include 15 billion Euros ($16.

3 billion) for companies and 25 billion directly for payroll workers and the self-employed.

The lockdown imposed on 9th March will be gradually rolled back from 4th May and agreed with local authorities "taking account of the regions where the epidemiological situation is less severe," Conte told the lower house of parliament.

However, the prime minister warned regions not to ease restrictions unilaterally, without consultations.

