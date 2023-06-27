

MILAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2023) The UAE President's Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses is resuming its races in Europe.

Tomorrow, Italy will host the pinnacle of the fourth stage of the cup, which began its season in France and then moved to the US, while its Arab stage was held in Tunisia under its third round.

The San Siro racetrack in Milan will host the competitions of the fourth round of the cup’s prestigious 30th edition, which will take place under the patronage and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, to sustain the UAE’s distinguished plans, and uphold the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan of promoting and sponsoring purebred Arabian horses and elevating their status worldwide, as an authentic heritage of the nation’s legacy.

The Italian stage will witness the participation of a distinguished group of Arabian horse breeders from Italy and Europe in the 2-kilometre race, classified as the second category for horses aged four and above.

Faisal Al Rahmani, General Coordinator of the Cup, said that the Italian stage had become one of the most important and distinguished rounds of the cup’s racing Calendar after rising to the forefront of international races by proving its worth every year through its wide level of participation, warm welcome for owners and breeders, and the extensive media coverage.



He then expressed his happiness at the significant interest shown by elite Italian and European horse breeders in the fourth stage of the cup, which will return to the European continent after being held in France, the US and Tunisia.



He also expressed his pride and honour at the messages and goals of the cup’s stages, which align with its ambitious plans to showcase and promote Arabian horses in many countries.

"With considerable gratitude, we appreciate the support and attention of Sheikh Mansour and his pioneering role, which have helped achieve progress in the global journey of Arabian horses.

The valuable cup and its historic journey have become a distinguished extension of the UAE's leadership and continuous sponsorship of Arabian horse racing," Al Rahmani said.

He also expressed his pride and satisfaction at the ongoing successes witnessed at every stage of the cup, which reflect the prestigious position of this classic event in the world of horse racing.

