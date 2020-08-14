UrduPoint.com
Italy Welcomes Announcement Of Agreement To Normalise Relations Between Israel And The UAE

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

Italy welcomes announcement of agreement to normalise relations between Israel and the UAE

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2020) Italy on Friday welcomed the announcement of the agreement to normalise relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

''We hope that this important step will contribute to peace and stability in the middle East,'' said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in a statement.

''In this framework, the Israeli decision to suspend the annexation of portions of the West Bank is a positive development, which we hope will facilitate the resumption of direct negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians aiming at a just, sustainable and lasting two-state solution, which Italy continues to strongly support as the only alternative to ensure peace and prosperity throughout the region,'' it added.

More Stories From Middle East

