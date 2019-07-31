UrduPoint.com
Italy's ENI, BP Ink Accord For Oman Exploration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 04:30 PM

Italy's ENI, BP ink accord for Oman exploration

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) Italy's ENI and BP Oman on Wednesday signed an exploration and production sharing agreement, EPSA, with Oman's Ministry of Oil and Gas. The agreement is for block 77, with exploration rights and development of an onshore area of 2.

734 km2 in central Oman.

According to ANSAmed, the agreement followed by a Head of Agreement, HoA, signed in January 2019. During the exploration period, ENI will be the operator with a 50 percent stake and BP will hold the rest.

