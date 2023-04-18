(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2023) ROME, 17th April, 2023 (WAM) - National statistics institute (ISTAT) said Monday that Italy's annual inflation rate dropped to 7.6% in March, the lowest since it was 6.8% in May 2022 and down from 9.1% in February, Italian news agency (ANSA) reported.

The final figure for March was 0.1 of a percentage point down on ISTAT's preliminary estimate of 7.7%.