UrduPoint.com

Italy's Inflation Rate Slows To 7.6% In March: ISTAT

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 01:15 AM

Italy&#039;s inflation rate slows to 7.6% in March: ISTAT

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2023) ROME, 17th April, 2023 (WAM) - National statistics institute (ISTAT) said Monday that Italy's annual inflation rate dropped to 7.6% in March, the lowest since it was 6.8% in May 2022 and down from 9.1% in February, Italian news agency (ANSA) reported.
The final figure for March was 0.1 of a percentage point down on ISTAT's preliminary estimate of 7.7%.

Related Topics

Rome February March April May From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed attends Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed le ..

Saif bin Zayed attends Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed lecture exploring leadership in ..

10 minutes ago
 MOCCAE hosts special &#039;National Dialogue for C ..

MOCCAE hosts special &#039;National Dialogue for Climate Action&#039; session

10 minutes ago
 Aggregate capital and reserves of banks operating ..

Aggregate capital and reserves of banks operating in UAE up 8.5% to AED 438.6 bn ..

10 minutes ago
 Over 1,000 people participate in Walk for Inclusio ..

Over 1,000 people participate in Walk for Inclusion

11 minutes ago
 Global heavyweights commit to national pavilions f ..

Global heavyweights commit to national pavilions for INDEX 2023

11 minutes ago
 CodersHQ empowers the community with concepts of 3 ..

CodersHQ empowers the community with concepts of 3D design and new trends of AI

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.