Italy’s Annual Inflation Rises To 2% In March
Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) Italy’s annual inflation rate rose to 2.0 percent in March, up from 1.6 percent in February, according to preliminary data released by the National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT).
The increase was primarily driven by a shift in energy prices, particularly non-regulated energy products, which moved from a decrease of -1.
9 percent to an increase of +1.3 percent. Additional contributors included higher prices for tobacco, unprocessed food, communication services, recreational services, and durable goods.
The consumer price index rose by 0.4 percent on a monthly basis. Meanwhile, prices for food, household goods, and personal and home care products rose by 2.1 percent compared to March 2024.
