Italy's Avio Test Fires Multi-Purpose Green Engine For First Time
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2025 | 10:15 AM
ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) Italian rocket builder Avio has announced the first successful test firing of its new bipropellant rocket engine, designed for a range of in-orbit logistics applications, according to European Spaceflight newspaper.
Avio said that it had begun the development of its Multi-Purpose Green Engine (MPGE) in March 2023, when it received a €55 million PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) grant from the Italian Space Agency (ASI).
The MPGE is an environmentally friendly engine that uses hydrogen peroxide and kerosene as propellants. It is entirely designed, manufactured, assembled, and tested in Italy.
The company announced that it had completed the first ignition tests of the MPGE on a purpose-built test bench. According to the company, the engine performed as expected and achieved combustion efficiency that exceeded expectations.
