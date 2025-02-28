Open Menu

Italy's Avio Test Fires Multi-Purpose Green Engine For First Time

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2025 | 10:15 AM

Italy's Avio test fires Multi-Purpose Green Engine for first time

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) Italian rocket builder Avio has announced the first successful test firing of its new bipropellant rocket engine, designed for a range of in-orbit logistics applications, according to European Spaceflight newspaper.

Avio said that it had begun the development of its Multi-Purpose Green Engine (MPGE) in March 2023, when it received a €55 million PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) grant from the Italian Space Agency (ASI).

The MPGE is an environmentally friendly engine that uses hydrogen peroxide and kerosene as propellants. It is entirely designed, manufactured, assembled, and tested in Italy.

The company announced that it had completed the first ignition tests of the MPGE on a purpose-built test bench. According to the company, the engine performed as expected and achieved combustion efficiency that exceeded expectations.

Related Topics

Firing Company Italy March From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2025

56 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian te ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian territory

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Layyah Canal

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Layyah Canal

9 hours ago
 Investopia 2025 concludes fourth edition with 24 p ..

Investopia 2025 concludes fourth edition with 24 partnership agreements

9 hours ago
 UAE participates in first BRICS Sherpa meeting ..

UAE participates in first BRICS Sherpa meeting of 2025

10 hours ago
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit to Pakistan

10 hours ago
 Future100 initiative discusses enhancing UAE’s e ..

Future100 initiative discusses enhancing UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

10 hours ago
 In presence of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Crown P ..

In presence of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets diplo ..

10 hours ago
 Dubai announces remote learning for private school ..

Dubai announces remote learning for private school students on Fridays throughou ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan making progress in every field: Talal

Pakistan making progress in every field: Talal

10 hours ago
 India denies permission to offer Namaz-e-Janaza of ..

India denies permission to offer Namaz-e-Janaza of eminent Kashmiri Dr Sibtain

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East