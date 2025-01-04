Italy's Gas Reserves Near 80%
Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2025 | 10:45 AM
ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2025) Italy's Minister for the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said the country had enough gas reserves to ensure there would be no disruption over the next two months, Reuters reported.
The minister's statement followed the halt of Russian gas transit through Ukraine to Europe after the expiration of a transit agreement and the failure of Moscow and Kyiv to reach a new deal.
"I reassure everyone, we have no problems. The country's gas storage system is filled to almost 80% of its capacity," Minister Fratin stated.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2025
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ethiopia
Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game against West Indies
Five killed in latest Russian, Ukrainian attacks
AJK govt devises plan to address pressing environmental issues
Mirpur prepares for mass protest over stalled housing projects
Czech Republic reopens Damascus embassy to help US
Al Ain Dates Festival launches under patronage of Mansour bin Zayed
Biden blocks US Steel sale to Japan's Nippon Steel
Ankle injury rules Saim Ayub out of Newlands test match
Action plan to be finalized to promote cotton cultivation
More Stories From Middle East
-
Microsoft to invest $80 billion in AI data centres5 minutes ago
-
Italy's gas reserves near 80%5 minutes ago
-
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ethiopia9 hours ago
-
Al Ain Dates Festival launches under patronage of Mansour bin Zayed12 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates Accession Day by launching ‘Thank You Sheikha Hind’ campaign12 hours ago
-
UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law to reorganise Civil Defence Authority15 hours ago
-
Dubai welcomes 16.79 million international tourists in 11 months15 hours ago
-
Kalimat Foundation celebrates World Braille Day16 hours ago
-
Hatta Running Championship to showcase sporting vibe of Hatta Winter initiative16 hours ago
-
IOM warns of winter's devastating impact on displaced Palestinians in Gaza16 hours ago
-
ADSCC develops virus-free, clinical-grade induced pluripotent stem cells17 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi ALC expands global presence in 202517 hours ago