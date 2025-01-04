Open Menu

Italy's Gas Reserves Near 80%

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2025 | 10:45 AM

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2025) Italy's Minister for the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said the country had enough gas reserves to ensure there would be no disruption over the next two months, Reuters reported.

The minister's statement followed the halt of Russian gas transit through Ukraine to Europe after the expiration of a transit agreement and the failure of Moscow and Kyiv to reach a new deal.

"I reassure everyone, we have no problems. The country's gas storage system is filled to almost 80% of its capacity," Minister Fratin stated.

