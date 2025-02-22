Italy's Inflation In January Up To 1.5%: ISTAT
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2025) ROME, 22nd February, 2025 (WAM) – Italy's annual inflation rate rose to 1.5% in January, according to final data released by ISTAT.
According to Italian news Agency (ANSA), the national statistics agency said its consumer price index for the whole nation (NIC) was up by 0.
6% in January in month-on-month terms, confirming its preliminary estimates.
ISTAT also said that so-called 'shopping trolley' prices, including food, household and personal care products, remained stable at +1.7%,.
Meanwhile, the price of products with high purchase frequency increased from +1.7% to +2.0%.
