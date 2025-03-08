SALERNO, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) Italy's Salerno school of Medicine ( (Italian: Scuola Medica Salernitana), one of the oldest medical universities in Europe, has awarded Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO) and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, two honorary doctorate degrees in Humanities and Cooperation between Peoples, along with membership in the Supreme College of the Salerno School of Medicine. This international recognition honours Al Hamed's significant contributions to fostering cultural dialogue, supporting humanitarian initiatives, and building bridges between communities.

Abdulla Al Hamed received the honorary doctorate degrees from Pio Vicinanza, the University's President, during a ceremony held at the University’s HQ. The event was organised to mark the signing of a cultural and scientific cooperation protocol between the United Arab Emirates and the University of Salerno, attended by a select of academics and teaching staff.

In his speech, Chairman of the National Media Office, said, “This honour is the result of the unlimited support of the UAE wise leadership, represented by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who has made the empowerment of the nation’s citizens a fundamental principle, providing them with the means to overcome challenges and transform them into opportunities for excellence and innovation.”

“This acknowledgment aligns with the UAE's strategic path, one that champions cooperation, tolerance, and intercultural understanding, thereby reinforcing its status as a global hub for knowledge, scientific innovation, and humanitarian action,” he added.

Al Hamed further stated that this honour embodies the noble principles instilled by the UAE leadership, which has laid the foundations for humanitarian work and international cooperation. “The UAE firmly believes that responsibility towards humanity knows no borders and that cooperation among nations is not an option but a necessity in today’s world," he said, highlighting the importance of building bridges of communication and fostering mutual understanding between different cultures and civilisations.

The NMO Chairman added that knowledge has always been the cornerstone of civilisation and national progress. “It's the common denominator that transcends geographical and cultural boundaries to foster understanding and collaboration. The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has been and continues to be a strong supporter of scientific and intellectual efforts that contribute to human advancement.

The country strongly believes that investing in minds is the most valuable investment, and that building the future begins with empowering individuals through education and knowledge.”

Expressing his gratitude for the honour, Al Hamed lauded the esteemed University of Salerno, acknowledging its enduring progress and distinguished global standing. He underscored the University's profound legacy and illustrious reputation as an academic cornerstone, dedicated to expanding human knowledge and fostering intercultural dialogue.

The event opened with a speech by Dr Pio Vicinanza, who expressed the University's pride in honouring the NMO Chairman, praising his role in promoting humanitarian work and strengthening the values of dialogue. He emphasised that this recognition is not merely a celebration of an individual achievement, but rather a global acknowledgment of the UAE’s pioneering role in supporting humanitarian initiatives and fostering intercultural understanding.

Dr. Vicinanza highlighted that the UAE has established itself as a leader in humanitarian and developmental efforts, setting an inspiring example that embodies the values the University of Salerno seeks to support through its academic and cultural partnerships.

Dr. Abdullah Rawah, Honorary President of the University of Salerno, Vice Rector, L.U. de S University, Lugano, Switzerland MD, and consultant Cardiac Surgeon in the United Kingdom, also spoke at the event. He emphasised that the awarding of the honorary doctorates and Supreme College membership to Al Hamed reflects international recognition of the UAE’s pioneering humanitarian approach, which has made giving and cooperation a fundamental pillar of its policies, setting a unique model for international collaboration and constructive dialogue.

He added that this recognition is not just an accolade but a global affirmation of the UAE’s visionary leadership, which has instilled in its people a deep commitment to humanitarian work and fostering global cooperation. This stems, he noted, from the belief that the future is built on strengthening human connections and promoting mutual understanding among different cultures.

The ceremony concluded with the signing of a cultural and scientific cooperation protocol between the UAE and the University of Salerno to enhance scientific research and knowledge exchange, open up new avenues for academic partnerships between the UAE educational institutions and the University, and strengthen cooperation in research, innovation, and academic development.