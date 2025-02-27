Italy’s TIM Group partners with ADIO for regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has entered into a strategic partnership with TIM Group (Telecom Italia), Italy's leading telecommunications and technology company, to support the company’s expansion in the region.

The move advances TIM’s international expansion while bolstering Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for advanced digital connectivity and next-generation technologies.

The strategic partnership was formalised during a ceremony at the Italy-UAE Business Forum in Rome, witnessed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, in which Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), on behalf of ADIO, and Pietro Labriola, CEO of TIM, exchanged the agreement. The ceremony was held on the sidelines of the official state visit to Italy by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Under the partnership, TIM’s regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi would introduce its expertise in secure communications, cloud and Internet of Things (IoT) applications to enhance industrial productivity and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s digital infrastructure. As part of this effort, the company is assessing opportunities to develop advanced cyber and quantum communication solutions for secure and resilient public and private networks.

TIM is also exploring the possibility of implementing broadband and telecommunications technologies to support the rollout of 5G and 6G projects in collaboration with local and international partners.

A key focus of TIM’s potential expansion into Abu Dhabi is the creation of a Centre of Excellence dedicated to IoT and AI. Leveraging TIM’s expertise, the centre would drive innovation in areas such as smart cities, smart homes and smart energy systems.

The company is also exploring establishing edge computing as a service in the emirate, which would enable faster and more efficient data processing to enhance IoT and entertainment applications.

The company’s Abu Dhabi headquarters would serve as a strategic base to oversee operations across the middle East, North Africa and India.

Through this initiative, TIM aims to play a central role in strengthening the local digital ecosystem by collaborating with universities, investors and technology firms to drive research, generate intellectual property and support talent development in critical sectors. This collaboration comes as part of ADIO’s broader efforts to forge meaningful partnerships with key global enterprises, furthering the emirate’s advanced technology objectives while accelerating economic growth.

Badr Al Olama, Director-General of ADIO, said, “Our collaboration with TIM is poised to introduce transformative technologies to critical industries, furthering the emirate’s broader diversification objectives and accelerating economic growth. By strengthening our technological infrastructure and attracting high-impact investors, we ensure that innovation not only drives Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness, but also constitutes the foundation of its economic development.”

Pietro Labriola, CEO at TIM, commented, “The collaboration with ADIO will potentially enable us to introduce our cutting-edge digital and telecom solutions, creating opportunities for businesses and governments alike. Abu Dhabi is home to the fastest internet connectivity globally and its strategic location, advanced infrastructure and commitment to innovation make it the ideal base for our proposed expansion in the region and to cooperate with our partners on development projects in geographic areas of mutual interest.”

By partnering with TIM, ADIO continues to facilitate the integration of major international technology firms into Abu Dhabi, enhancing the emirate’s attractiveness as a leading global gateway for investment and high-growth business expansion.