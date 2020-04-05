ITC Abu Dhabi introduces free bus-on-demand service for healthcare providers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2020) The Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, DMT, has announced the launching of a bus-on-demand service named "Abu Dhabi Healthcare Link".

The move is in appreciation of the great effort from healthcare providers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to control the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

This free service will be offered to employees in the medical sector to transport them between their home and place of work within Abu Dhabi Region, and it will operate daily from 6:00 PM to 8:00 AM during the night curfew.

Healthcare providers who would like to use the service should download the "Abu Dhabi Healthcare Link" application from Apple Store or Google Play Store.

When using the application, users will identify his/her pick-up and drop-off locations.

The application will provide step-by-step guidance to the user on how to access the service, including walking to a nearby location to wait for a bus and the time it will take for the bus to bring the user to his/her destination. The ITC said that it would study extending the service coverage area and its operation time.

The free door-to-door service will facilitate the daily commutes of healthcare providers and support them during this period as the Emirate of Abu Dhabi stands together in the combat against COVID-19.