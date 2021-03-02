ITC, ADP discuss cooperation opportunities with Japan cooperation centre for Middle East

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2021) The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Abu Dhabi Ports (ADP) discussed opportunities for cooperation with Japan Cooperation Centre for the middle East (JCCME).

This was stated during a workshop hosted by the ADJEC Infrastructure Working Group with the attendance of a Japanese delegation that included business leaders and representatives of government and private entities.

The workshop addressed opportunities for cooperation and knowledge exchange in the fields of surface transport, sustainable mobility, logistics, sea freight and ports. That is along with other development projects and investment opportunities within the strategic partnership between all parties.

During the workshop, the ITC discussed the importance of utilising big data for the future of transport in the Abu Dhabi Emirate and how it will support the decision-making processes and strategic planning while developing the transport sector and setting suitable development policies.

The ITC stated that applying big data in the Strategic Transport Evaluation Assessment Model (STEAM) helps the sector in the future and also for setting strategic plans that support investment opportunities in consideration of the changes of the transport policies, impact of population growth, decisions about land-use changes, and development in the public transport sector.

That is in addition to offering innovative solutions to fulfil the public demand and facing current and future challenges.

Abu Dhabi Ports made a detailed presentation on its role in promoting global trade and linking international markets through its advanced facilities and capabilities, as well as its technical innovations provided by its dedicated digital arm, Maqta Gateway, that together are leading the drive to digitally transform the region’s trade and logistics sector. Abu Dhabi Ports also highlighted how its strategic partnership model is central to its business development efforts, whether it relates to shipping operations or how it advances the latest technological innovations across its marine services.

During the workshop, Abu Dhabi Ports also exhibited how its Industrial Cities and Free Zone cluster, which includes Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD) and ZonesCorp, provides a range of unique advantages that are critical to attracting increased foreign direct investment. Attendees heard about how the integration of the ICFZ cluster’s industrial, logistical, and technical services is helping to deliver a new era of innovation and investment that supports the diversification of Abu Dhabi's economy.