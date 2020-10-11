ITC allows resumption of e-scooters rental service in Abu Dhabi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2020) ABU DHABI, 11th October 2020 (WAM) - The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, announced that companies operating electric scooters (e-scooters) rental services in Abu Dhabi would be able to gradually resume the service by 25% capacity at specific districts of the city, namely Al Reem Island, Al Maryah Island, Al Zahia, Al Dana, parts of Al Bateen, Corniche and Marina starting from Monday, October 12,2020.

The resumption of e-scooters rental service is conditional on the compliance with the health precautions and safety measures for tackling the outbreak of Covid-19 in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as set by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

The preventive measures and controls set by the ITC include maintaining the health and safety of e-scooter riders and staffs of operating companies, conducting periodic checks of all personnel of operating companies to verify that they are free from the virus, and obliging them to wear face masks and gloves throughout the working hours.

Additionally, operators have to provide single-use gloves, hand-sanitizers, and disinfectant wipes at major e-scooter rental sites.

The ITC called on operators and riders of e-scooters to adhere to the health and safety preventive measures at all times to limit the spread of the Covid-19 and protect the public health. It stressed on restricting the use of e-scooters to the permitted areas and cautioned against riding them on roads designated for vehicles. ITC’s inspection teams will carry out field tours to ensure compliance with the applicable measures and will take appropriate legal action against violators.

In the meantime, the ITC confirms that the comprehensive sterilization programs for all public transport service and facilities are continuing to maintain the highest standards of public health and safety in this sector. Such programs take top priority in ITC’s efforts concerted with strategic partners in the public and private sectors. The ultimate objective of these programs is to restore all public transit services back to normal and protect the health and safety of riders at all times.