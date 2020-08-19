ITC announces services schedule during New Hijri Year holiday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2020) The Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced that surface public parking bays will be free of charge starting from Sunday, 23rd August, until 7:59 am on Monday, 24th August.

ITC has urged motorists not to park their vehicles in prohibited areas and not to block vehicles or traffic flow. It has also advised the public to adhere to Mawaqif regulations regarding resident parking from 9:00 pm to 8:00 am.

Customer’s Happiness Centres remote working will resume after the holiday on Monday, 24th August, ITC further stated, adding that these centres are currently working remotely following the "Our services from your home" initiative.

All services can be accessed on ITC’s website: www.itc.gov.ae, requested by email customer.care@itc.gov.ae or Darb Smart phone application. Customers Happiness Centres can also be contacted at 80088888.

As for bus services during the New Hijri Year holiday, public bus services timings in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain City and Al Dhafra Region will follow Friday schedule.

ITC announced that public ferry services between Jebel Al Dhanna Port and Dalma Island and between Saadiyat and Al Aliah Islands will work during the holiday according to their current schedule.