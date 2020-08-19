UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ITC Announces Services Schedule During New Hijri Year Holiday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 05:00 PM

ITC announces services schedule during New Hijri Year holiday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2020) The Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced that surface public parking bays will be free of charge starting from Sunday, 23rd August, until 7:59 am on Monday, 24th August.

ITC has urged motorists not to park their vehicles in prohibited areas and not to block vehicles or traffic flow. It has also advised the public to adhere to Mawaqif regulations regarding resident parking from 9:00 pm to 8:00 am.

Customer’s Happiness Centres remote working will resume after the holiday on Monday, 24th August, ITC further stated, adding that these centres are currently working remotely following the "Our services from your home" initiative.

All services can be accessed on ITC’s website: www.itc.gov.ae, requested by email customer.care@itc.gov.ae or Darb Smart phone application. Customers Happiness Centres can also be contacted at 80088888.

As for bus services during the New Hijri Year holiday, public bus services timings in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain City and Al Dhafra Region will follow Friday schedule.

ITC announced that public ferry services between Jebel Al Dhanna Port and Dalma Island and between Saadiyat and Al Aliah Islands will work during the holiday according to their current schedule.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Vehicles Traffic August Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Last two years were tough for Govt, masses and bus ..

46 minutes ago

Navy Promoting Sports Activities In Pakistan

1 hour ago

UVAS, dairy association discuss collaboration, joi ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Sports Council sign MOU with Dubai Corporati ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new Law regulating fami ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC CEO discusses energy industry dynamics durin ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.