ITC Completes First Phase Of Offering Free Internet In Public Buses

Tue 25th August 2020 | 02:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2020) The Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced that it has completed the first phase of offering free internet service project in public buses in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The first phase included 520 public buses in Abu Dhabi Emirate; 410 buses in Abu Dhabi City and 110 buses in Al Ain City.

This is part of a project that was launched by ITC in cooperation with Du to offer internet service among public buses in the Emirate in order to improve the quality of services offered to the public and increase customers’ satisfaction.

The new high-tech project adds to the quality of service offered to public transport users in aim to make their daily travel more convenient and productive.

