ITC improves public transport network in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2019) As part of the Integrated Transport Centre’s, ITC, endeavour to improve the level of public transportation along with creating an integrated and sustainable transport network, the ITC in Abu Dhabi announced the implementation of a developmental plan to improve the public bus services in Abu Dhabi starting from Friday, 11th October, 2019.

The plan will include adding several new regional bus services in Abu Dhabi and implementing the first phase of the Integrated Fare System, to be applied to all bus services in Abu Dhabi later.

Mohammed Hamad Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Public Transport Sector at the ITC, stated that the latest improvements to the public transport services resulted in an increase of 15 percent in the use of public transport, as 48.2 million trips were registered at the beginning of 2019 until 31st August, 2019.

The IFS will benefit passengers who need to take more than one regional bus service to reach his/her final destination. As per the new system, only one boarding fee will be calculated if the passenger has transferred between buses two times. This is only applicable if the transfer happened within 120 minutes after the payment of the boarding fee on the first bus as long as the transfer is not between buses from the same service or in opposite directions.

There is no change in the current bus fees in Abu Dhabi Island, Al Ain City, Al Dhafra Region and Intercity services.

Ateeq Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Operations Director of the Public Transport Sector at the ITC, said that these improvements support the ITC’s plan to enhance the public transport service network just before the implementation of the Abu Dhabi toll gate system on 15th October, 2019.

The changes to the bus services include: Al Falah City A new bus route F01 with a frequency of 60 minutes. This service will connect the old and new Al Falah area.

Khalifa City - Service Names have been changed. (K1 and K2 have become K01 and K02).

- Enhancing connectivity between Khalifa City and Masdar through services K03 and K04.

- Service K01: A loop service from Khalifa City Souq passes by Al Forsan and Khalifa City Souq.

- Service K02 from Khalifa City Souq to Zayed University - Service K03 from Al Rayyana to Masdar and passes by Khalifa City Souq.

- Service K04 a direct service from Al Forsan to Abu Dhabi International Airport and passes by Masdar.

- Service K05 from ADNOC school to Etihad Residence and passes by Khalifa City Souq.

- The existing "Express Route X2": Service name will be changed to 161. The service will be extended to Khalifa City Souq in order to provide a direct connection between Khalifa City and Abu Dhabi Island. The service will operate every 30 minutes.

- Service A19: Route will be changed to pass by Etihad Residence in Khalifa City.

Musaffah - Service names have been changed. (M1 and M2 have become M01 and M02).

- Route of services 120 and 121 have been curtailed to end at Mazyad Mall. These services will cover the M01 route.

- Services M01 and M02 will be a direct loop service between Musaffah and Mohammed bin Zayed City. The route will be extended to cover services 120 and 121.

Bani Yas - Service names have been changed. (443 will be changed to B43, 445 to B45, and 447 to B47).

- The current buses will be replaced with new buses for service 210, 216, 222, 410, B43, B45, B47, A18, and A19.

- Improving the frequency of service 410, which will operate every 30 minutes.

- Enhancing the frequency of services 400 and 405 to operate every 60 minutes.

Other services: - Enhancing the frequency of service Q03 between the bus interchange to operate every six minutes during peak hours and 7-14 minutes during off-peak hours.

- Frequency of services (41, 42, 56, 63, 102 and 111) have been improved to: - Weekdays: 20 minutes.

- Friday: 20 minutes from 10:30 to 18:30. The services will operate every 30 minutes for the rest of the day.

To facilitate using the Darb Application to learn about public bus service schedules, the following services numbers have been combined: Previous Combined Route Name Revised route Name Route 101/190 101 Musaffah – Abu Dhabi – Al Reef 102/180 102 MBZ – Abu Dhabi – Yas Island 120/192 120 MBZ - Abu Dhabi –Saadiyat Island 121/193 121 MBZ - Abu Dhabi –Saadiyat Island 170/198 170 Al Raha Beach - Abu Dhabi –Saadiyat Island 216/221 216 Khalifa City – Shahama – Al Bahya 400/202 400 Al Rahba – Abu Dhabi – Mafraq 401/201 401 Bani Yas – Abu Dhabi – Al Shelaylah 200/401 200 Bani Yas – Abu Dhabi - Al Sader 402/204 402 Al Wathba - Abu Dhabi – Al Shelaylah 403/203 403 Al Wathba - Abu Dhabi – Shahama