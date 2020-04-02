UrduPoint.com
ITC Offers Taxis As Home Delivery Service For Sales Outlets In Abu Dhabi

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 03:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) The Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, DMT, in cooperation with Department of Economic Development, announced the launch of Taxi Delivery Service for sales outlets initiative, in order to support the public during the current health circumstances.

As per the initiative, ITC will offer taxis to sales outlets in order to be used as home delivery services to maintain the public’s safety in the time that everyone is requested to stay home and avoid the risk of coronavirus, COVID-19.

Sales outlets may benefit from the service by delivering orders to the customers using taxis after registration by calling 600535353.

Using Abu Dhabi Taxi Application, the outlet will be able to track the taxi driver on the map and determine the delivery time. In addition, all taxi vehicles are provided with CCTV which enables the monitoring of the taxis by ITC.

In order to ensure the safety of the public, taxi drivers were trained about the preventive and precautionary measures followed by ITC.

Additionally, all drivers are required to wear face masks and gloves during the delivering of the orders and were asked not to contact the customers directly. That is in addition to sterilising all taxi vehicles regularly before and after using them.

