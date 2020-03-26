ITC operates new buses and trips during peak hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2020) The Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, DMT, in Abu Dhabi announced that it has added 36 buses and 122 trips to its public bus network on routes with high demand during peak hours to prevent the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, and maintain public safety.

ITC has previously added five services during morning peak hours and four services during evening peak hours to five services in Abu Dhabi City, which consequently reduced the crowding of the public on buses from 90% to 60%.

The additional services are: 7, 11, 22, 34, 40, 41, 42, 54, 55, 56, 63, 65, 67, 71, 94, X4 and X5.