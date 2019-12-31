ITC, Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority launch new bus service between Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2019) The Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, in Abu Dhabi and the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to launch bus services between Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah, as part of the ITC’s endeavour to enhance cooperation between government entities and offer the best services to the public.

The MoU was signed by Maktoum Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Technology and Transport Systems Sector at the ITC, and Ismail Hassan Al Balooshi, Director-General of RAK Transport Authority. The signing ceremony was attended by officials from both entities.

The buses will ply from Thursdays to Saturdays on the Ras Al Khaimah to Abu Dhabi route with the first batch leaving at 10:00 and the second at 15:00. The ticket will cost AED45.

On the Abu Dhabi to Ras Al Khaimah route, the bus service will begin from 14:30 and the second batch at 19:30. The ticket price is AED35.

"The agreement between both entities is part of continuous efforts to develop the public bus transport infrastructure and the quality of services offered.

It also unifies efforts dedicated to developing strategic plans and regulating this sector," said Al Kaabi.

Al Kaabi added that it is important to set performance indicators and standards to assess the success of such services that in turn will establish an integrated and efficient transport network that is safe and secure. This transport network will also encourage the public to improve their travel behaviour and use alternative modes of transport.

Al Balooshi stated that the MoU is an indicator of the strategic partnership between both parties and enhances the cooperation opportunities in the public transport sector, which follows the remarkable development of the transport sector in the UAE.

The agreement is a step towards integrating services in the UAE, aimed at fulfiling the demand for public buses and offering people safe and efficient services at a reasonable price.