ITC suspends public bus services and continues operation of Abu Dhabi Healthcare Link Service

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) ABU DHABI, 22nd April 2020 (WAM) â€“ The Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, DMT, in Abu Dhabi announced that all its public bus services in the Emirate will be suspended starting from Thursday, April 23, 2020 until further notice.

This comes with the exception of the free bus on-demand service "Abu Dhabi Healthcare Link" that was recently launched for medical employees in appreciation of their great efforts in controlling coronavirus (COVID-19).

The suspension of public buses aims to preserve the safety of bus users and comes within a series of precautionary measures that are followed to stop the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).

It is worth to mention that ITC had taken a set of precautionary measures to ensure the public safety. These measures included an extensive cleaning and sterilisation of all public means of transport, including buses, taxis, ferries and public facilities. This all aims at maintaining the public safety and contributing to the efforts dedicated towards preventing the risk of coronavirus (COVID-19).