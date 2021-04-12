Ithra Dubai announces completion of top out of towers A, B at One Za’abeel

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2021) Ithra Dubai, the leading real estate developer wholly owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, announced today the topping out of the structure of Tower A and Tower B at the iconic One Za’abeel, another major milestone for the developer’s flagship development.

The momentous achievement, also marked by Tower A reaching its ultimate structural point and the completion of One Za’abeel’s structural phase, was celebrated during an exclusive ceremony attended by Issam Galadari, Director and CEO of Ithra Dubai and Raad Jarrah, its Chief Development Officer.

"One Za’abeel is a true reflection of Dubai’s spirit as it echoes the city’s message of unbridled ambition, innovative luxury and creative architecture. The iconic development today reached a pinnacle in construction with the top out of Towers A and B, bestowing a new wonder of architectural design, ultra-luxurious offerings, and innovative construction onto the world map. Much like Dubai, we look forward to celebrating further achievements with each milestone, until finalisation of construction and beyond," said Galadari.

Ithra Dubai is anticipating the finalisation of the full cladding of all of Tower A, Tower B and The Link by the end of 2021, therefore bringing exterior works on One Za’abeel to completion. Interior construction and fitting will then resume with greater focus.

One Za’abeel will redefine the mixed-use offering in Dubai and the region owing to its innovative approach in architecture, engineering and design.

Tower A and Tower B are consigned to residential, hospitality and commercial offerings, while The Link is dedicated to unique cultural, lifestyle and culinary experiences for the enjoyment of tourists and residents alike.

At 300 metres above ground level, Tower A will house 67 stories of offices, multiple amenities, and the world’s first One & Only urban (vertical) resort. Next to it stands Tower B, rising 235 metres above ground level and consisting of ultra-luxurious residential simplex and duplex units over 57 stories. Both towers soar from a structure comprising seven basement levels, a ground floor and three podium levels.

Late last year, Ithra Dubai accomplished one of the heaviest lifts in the region when it lifted the first section of The Link weighing 8,500 tonnes to its final position 100 metres above the ground. The final lift and successful completion of the epic panoramic sky concourse qualifies One Za’abeel to attempt breaking the Guinness World record for the Longest Cantilevered Building. Upon completion, The Link will host several high-end attractions, including hospitality and entertainment venues, the ultimate in fine dining experiences with world-famous restaurants, an infinity pool, a luxury spa and an observation deck.

The iconic One Za’abeel is an award-winning luxurious project, most recently recognised in November last year at the Innovation in Construction and FM Awards 2020, where it claimed the title for Best Innovative Project of the Year Award.