Ithra Dubai launches Deira Enrichment Festival

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2020) Ithra Dubai, a leading real estate developer fully owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, announced the launch of DEF, The Deira Enrichment Festival, a series of activations taking place at the Deira Enrichment Project.

The activities kicked off on November 19th at the recently launched Sherina Plaza. For twelve consecutive weekends, tenants and visitors are invited to choose from a bundle of family activities and entertainment options.

Ithra Dubai ensures that its developments serve the collective interest of the community and has designed the Deira Enrichment Project to benefit families and businesses that make up the social fabric of the area.

Lachlan Gyde, Executive Director, Asset Management at Ithra Dubai, said, "Deira Enrichment Project maximizes the district’s potential and breathes new life into the Emirate’s original community centre and trading hub while preserving its unique character and heritage. This kind of activation will bring the neighborhood together, establishing the area as a livable space where families and businesses can strive."