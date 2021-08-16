UrduPoint.com

Ithra Dubai Launches One Deira At Deira Enrichment Project

Mon 16th August 2021 | 08:30 PM

Ithra Dubai launches One Deira at Deira Enrichment Project

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2021) Ithra Dubai, a leading real estate developer and manager, wholly owned by Investment Corporation of Dubai, announced today the launch of "One Deira" at the Deira Enrichment Project (DEP).

Completed on schedule, District 4 follows each of Sherina, Osha, Afra, Maryam and Hind Plazas handed over between September 2020 and March 2021.

One Deira consists of an office building and a 131-room hotel building and a two-level retail podium. It features two of the master plan’s highlights, a state-of-the-art integrated transportation hub and the first mall in Dubai constructed atop a metro station, in a central and convenient location. The One Deira will serve the thriving residential and commercial communities of the surrounding phase one Districts consisting of 2,200 residential units, 700+ retail units, 700,000+FT² GFA office area, F&B outlets and 8 international brand hotels, including Adagio, Wyndham, Super 8, and Days Hotel with a total of 1,450 keys.

Marking the occasion, Issam Galadari, Director and CEO of Ithra Dubai, said, "The Deira Enrichment Project is on track to becoming a leading destination, adding unique offerings to the trade, retail and tourism landscape in Dubai with every new milestone."

Presenting exceptional propositions for the business community on offer at DEP, One Deira introduces 55 brand new retail units on the podium level and 73,000+FT² NLA office area, as well as the Days Hotel with 131 keys.

The launch of One Deira will further introduce the first integrated central transport station in the UAE.

The comprehensive transportation network will include a metro station, an RTA Bus Terminal, taxi ranks and an additional 158 podium parking spaces at one central location.

Also, among the list of firsts in the country, One Deira will unveil the first retail complex built above a metro station in Dubai.

The mixed-use development aims to rejuvenate Dubai’s original commerce hub and continues to attract new and well-established commercial brands to the area. Catering to families and businesses alike, DEP includes green landscapes, neighbourhood parks and walkable areas within an ideal community and a strategic location for businesses to thrive.

On the DEP Calendar in 2021 is the launch of additional areas of the Deira Enrichment Project specifically being Districts 8 and 9 in Q3, and District 5 and 10 in Q4.

About the Deira Enrichment Project Deira Enrichment Project is a vibrant mix of residential, commercial, retail and hospitality offerings, developed to rejuvenate Dubai’s historic heart of commerce and original community centre while preserving its unique cultural characteristics.

Deira is the vibrant cornerstone of Dubai’s trading legacy and a place rich in culture and overflowing with history. From the waterfront apartments overlooking The Creek to an extension of the Deira Souk, the development is creating a bustling hub of life that will add to the already rich tapestry woven by communities past and present.

