ITIC’s Middle East Tourism Investment Summit begins tomorrow in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2021) The two-fold middle East Tourism Investment Summit will include an in-person summit, to be held in Dubai on Wednesday, 19th May, 2021 at the ATM Global Stage, followed by a virtual summit on 27th May.

Organised by the International Tourism & Investment Conference (ITIC) in partnership with ATM, the event will be themed ‘Invest-Rebuild-Restart the tourism industry in the Middle East’.

The Middle East is standing out as the region offering the most exciting tourism prospects following the COVID-19 vaccination campaigns that have been successfully rolled out.

Taleb Rifai, Chairman of ITIC and former Secretary-General of UNWTO, stated, "We are delighted to host in partnership with ATM our face-to-face Tourism Investment Summit after 18 months and to regroup industry leaders to discuss the investment opportunities, challenges, issues and the way forward for the future."

Ibrahim Ayoub, ITIC’s Group CEO, expressed his confidence that the vaccination campaigns will contribute to the rapid restart of international flights.

"Dubai has already set the example of the successful reopening of its airspace and country to foreign visitors.

We expect that other countries especially in the Middle East which have properly managed the Covid-19 pandemic, to follow", he added. "Their resilience needs to be commended."

These two ITIC summits aim at providing industry leaders with the latest trends and opportunities, so that they can position themselves among the first movers to reap the advantages of the post-COVID-19 recovery in the Middle East region.

Industry decision-makers, such as Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports; Nicolas Mayer, Global Tourism Leader of PWC; Scott Livermore, Chief Economist of Oxford Economics, Middle East; Nayef Al-Fayez, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Jordan; Marwan Bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman Sharjah Investment and Development Authority; Raki Phillips, CEO Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority; Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General, Ajman Tourism Development Department; among others, will share their much sought-after insights during the in-person summit.

The summit will be moderated by Sameer Hashmi of BBC World news and Manus Cranny of Bloomberg.