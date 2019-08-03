UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ITU, TOGOC Implement Measures To Combat Summer Heat At Tokyo Olympic Test Event

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 08:00 PM

ITU, TOGOC implement measures to combat summer heat at Tokyo Olympic Test Event

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2019) With the 2019 Tokyo ITU World Olympic Qualification Event taking place from 15-18 August on the purpose-built Odaiba Park course, the very site that will host the triathlon events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games - new measures are being put in place designed to mitigate the effects of summer heat and humidity in the Japanese capital.

Following consultation with its Medical Committee, Coaches Committee and the Tokyo Olympic Games Organising Committee,TOGOC, ITU has prepared a series of important changes to the standard race set up to ensure the health and safety of all athletes. The start time of all races has been moved earlier to avoid the high temperatures.

Among the most important changes will be the addition of extra water stations on the run course, air-conditioned athletes’ areas both pre- and post-competition, revised heat stress protocols, with specially trained personnel added to the technical teams and trained medical personnel stationed every 500m along the 10km run course.

Further rule changes designed to aid pre-race preparations will allow athletes to wear cooling vests until their official introduction and their coaches to place cold or frozen water onto bikes between the athletes’ introductions and the start of the race.

To help with mid-race comfort, special paint is used for the road pavement to reduce heat reflection on the Field of Play and athletes will be allowed to rest in designated cooling zones.

"We are taking all the measures to make sure that everyone’s health and safety is our maximum priority, and we are sure that with all these measures, we are working in the right direction reducing the exposure of athletes to the weather conditions", said Sergio Migliorini, Medical Director, International Triathlon Union,ITU.

During the races, coaches will be allowed to provide nutrition in designated coaches area on the bike and run course, and littering zones have been removed so no penalties will be applied.

Among other measures, additional shaded areas will be available for athletes after the races, and it has been planned quick medal ceremony and athlete’s introduction to reduce the heat exposure as much as possible.

ITU has currently updated the "ITU exertional heat illness prevention guidelines" considering the "IOC Plan for Heat Countermeasures at the Tokyo OG 2020" and its event organisers’ manual regarding the contingency plans for racing that are taking place in extreme heat conditions.

Related Topics

Weather World Water Road Itu Tokyo SITE August 2019 2020 Olympics Event All From Race

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat Qatar in Asian Men U23 Volleyball C' ..

19 minutes ago

Urs of Baba Farid Gunj Shakar to be celebrated on ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan condemns Indian use of cluster ammunition ..

21 minutes ago

Govt taking measures to bring ease in common man's ..

21 minutes ago

Smuggled milk worth Rs 20m recovered in Sialkot

21 minutes ago

Balochistan govt allocates Rs 3.4 bln for strength ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.