UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ivanka Trump Seeks To Spearhead Programmes That Advance Women's Economic Empowerment

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 02:30 PM

Ivanka Trump seeks to spearhead programmes that advance women's economic empowerment

WASHINGTON, D.C., (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2020) Ivanka Trump, Advisor to the US President, has said that she looks forward to continuing to spearhead life-impacting programmes that impact and advance women's economic empowerment.

Trump's remarks came following the announcement that she would take place in the upcoming Global Women's Forum Dubai, GWFD, on the 16th and 17th February 2020.

The second edition of the Forum is hosted by the Dubai Women Establishment, under the theme, 'The Power of Influence'. Over 3,000 participants will take part in the event, which offers a global platform to influence policies and foster partnerships that further women's positive impact.

According to the Advisor, the Trump Administration's Global Development and Prosperity, W-GDP, initiative has, within the span of one year, reached 12 million women.

"W-GDP strives to remove foundational legal barriers that prevent women from fully and freely participating in their local economies," Trump added, noting that the initiative has a goal to economically empower 50 million women by 2025.

She continued, "Along with our colleagues at the State Department, I look forward to continuing to spearhead these life-impacting programmes to advance women’s economic empowerment for our collective economic prosperity and global stability."

The Forum discussions will inspire dialogue on the role of women across four main areas: government, economy, society, and future.

Notable thought leaders also confirmed to speak at GWFD 2020 include Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF and David Malpass, President of the World Bank Group. H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, and Pedro Conceicao, Director of UNDP’s Human Development Report Office.

Related Topics

IMF World Bank Dubai Trump Rashid David February Women 2020 Undp Event From Government Million

Recent Stories

PML-Q says talks with govt are successful

12 minutes ago

Six People Killed, 11 Others Injured in Car Bomb B ..

13 minutes ago

Iran Intends to Continue Cooperation With Russia i ..

19 minutes ago

Merkel 'heir' gives up on 2021 candidacy: party so ..

19 minutes ago

European stock lose ground at open

19 minutes ago

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) se ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.