WASHINGTON, D.C., (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2020) Ivanka Trump, Advisor to the US President, has said that she looks forward to continuing to spearhead life-impacting programmes that impact and advance women's economic empowerment.

Trump's remarks came following the announcement that she would take place in the upcoming Global Women's Forum Dubai, GWFD, on the 16th and 17th February 2020.

The second edition of the Forum is hosted by the Dubai Women Establishment, under the theme, 'The Power of Influence'. Over 3,000 participants will take part in the event, which offers a global platform to influence policies and foster partnerships that further women's positive impact.

According to the Advisor, the Trump Administration's Global Development and Prosperity, W-GDP, initiative has, within the span of one year, reached 12 million women.

"W-GDP strives to remove foundational legal barriers that prevent women from fully and freely participating in their local economies," Trump added, noting that the initiative has a goal to economically empower 50 million women by 2025.

She continued, "Along with our colleagues at the State Department, I look forward to continuing to spearhead these life-impacting programmes to advance women’s economic empowerment for our collective economic prosperity and global stability."

The Forum discussions will inspire dialogue on the role of women across four main areas: government, economy, society, and future.

Notable thought leaders also confirmed to speak at GWFD 2020 include Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF and David Malpass, President of the World Bank Group. H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, and Pedro Conceicao, Director of UNDP’s Human Development Report Office.