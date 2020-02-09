Ivanka Trump to deliver keynote address at Global Women’s Forum Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2020) Ivanka Trump, Advisor to the President of the United States of America, is set to deliver a keynote address during the official opening of Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020, GWFD. The Forum will take place on 16-17 February, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Organised by Dubai Women Establishment, DWE, the GWFD 2020 is a leading global platform that actively engages leaders and experts from around the world in constructive dialogue to discuss improved policies based on international best practices, foster goal-driven partnerships, and shape sustainable communities.

In her role as Advisor to the US President, Ivanka Trump focuses on the education and economic empowerment of women and their families, as well as job creation and economic growth through workforce development, skills training and entrepreneurship.

An entrepreneur herself, Ivanka Trump has spearheaded a wide range of initiatives and programmes to support women-owned businesses around the world, particularly in emerging markets. She has been instrumental in launching the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, an effort to encourage women in developing nations to participate in their economies. The initiative marks its first anniversary on February 12.

She will also participate in the We-Fi MENA Regional Summit in Dubai, which takes place on the sidelines of GWFD 2020 for the first time in the middle East and North Africa region. The Summit is co-organised by DWE and the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative, We-Fi, a ground-breaking multi-national partnership launched in 2017 to unlock financing for women-led businesses in developing countries. The initiative is supported by the UAE government, which was among the first contributing donor countries.

The Summit aims to spur action to accelerate women’s opportunity to thrive as entrepreneurs throughout the MENA region; showcase programs, institutions and research that help women entrepreneurs’ access finance, markets, training and mentoring, and enhance policies; and to engage women entrepreneurs to spark inspiration and ideas, through a variety of insightful sessions and workshops.

Mona Al Marri, Chairperson of the board and Managing Director of DWE, said: "It will be a pleasure to welcome Ivanka Trump to Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020 this year. As a strong advocate for women’s empowerment, and a champion of female entrepreneurship, she has established effective partnerships and led a variety of initiatives that have furthered the positive impact of women across the world. Ivanka Trump will bring valuable expertise and insights into boosting support to women-owned enterprises and propelling female entrepreneurs across the region. We look forward to having her at GWFD 2020."

Ivanka Trump will join other high-profile international speakers, including David Malpass, President of the World Bank Group, and Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, participating in Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020 this month.

Building on its theme, ‘The Power of Influence’, Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020 will highlight how effective policies and partnerships in four key areas – Government, Economy, Society, and the Future – can further women’s positive impact for a better future.

In line with the UAE’s ongoing commitment to advance gender balance across all sectors, GWFD 2020 will drive female engagement and participation in the workforce, and is a testament to the country’s position as a global role model for the advancement of women.