Ivo Oliveira Makes It Back-to-back UAE Wins At Giro D’Abruzzo
Published April 17, 2025
ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Following on from Alessandro Covi’s spectacular victory on stage 1, UAE Team Emirates-XRG made it two wins in two days at the Giro d’Abruzzo, with Ivo Oliveira coming up trumps with a sensational late attack in Penne. The Portuguese rider attacked 1.5km from the finish and held off the chasing pack on stage 2 to take his fourth career victory and the Emirati squad’s 29th win of the season.
Taken in such incredible fashion, the win was made all the more sweet for what it meant to the stage victor. So often proving an invaluable help to his teammates, Oliveira’s previous victories have come in the Portuguese national championships and a prologue of the Boucles de la Mayenne, meaning that this was the 28-year-old’s first victory in a road race for UAE Team Emirates-XRG.
The delight of Oliveira, his teammates and the UAE Team Emirates-XRG staff was clear to see beyond the line, in an emotional scene that was only fitting for such a tremendous start to the race by the Emirati squad.
Behind Oliveira on stage 2, Covi rode strongly in the leader’s jersey to finish fourth. He hands the race lead over to Filippo Fiorelli (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè), who has finished second in both opening stages, but the Italian sits just two seconds off the jersey heading into stage 3.
