Jacinda Ardern Resigns As Prime Minister Of New Zealand
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2023 | 11:45 AM
WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2023) New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday announced that she would step down no later than early February and not seek re-election, Reuters said.
She will step down as Labour Party leader no later than 7th February.
There will be a vote in the coming days to determine her replacement.
Ardern became the youngest female head of government in the world when she was elected prime minister in 2017, aged 37.