Jacinda Ardern resigns as prime minister of New Zealand

(@FahadShabbir)

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2023) New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday announced that she would step down no later than early February and not seek re-election, Reuters said.

She will step down as Labour Party leader no later than 7th February.

There will be a vote in the coming days to determine her replacement.

Ardern became the youngest female head of government in the world when she was elected prime minister in 2017, aged 37.