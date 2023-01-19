UrduPoint.com

Jacinda Ardern Resigns As Prime Minister Of New Zealand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2023 | 11:45 AM

Jacinda Ardern resigns as prime minister of New Zealand

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2023) New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday announced that she would step down no later than early February and not seek re-election, Reuters said.

She will step down as Labour Party leader no later than 7th February.

There will be a vote in the coming days to determine her replacement.

Ardern became the youngest female head of government in the world when she was elected prime minister in 2017, aged 37.

