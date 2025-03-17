Jack Draper Beats Holger Rune At Indian Wells For First Masters 1000 Title
Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2025 | 03:30 PM
INDIAN WELLS, California, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) Jack Draper overwhelmed Holger Rune 6-2, 6-2 in a little more than an hour in the final of the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday, achieving two big milestones by claiming his first Masters 1,000 title and earning his debut in the top 10 of the ATP rankings.
Draper, a 23-year-old from Britain who was seeded 13th at the hard-court tournament in the California desert, built up a 21-7 advantage in winners against Rune while also making fewer unforced errors.
He will rise from No. 14 to a career-high No. 7 in the rankings on Monday.
Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva came back to beat No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday to make the 17-year-old the tournament’s youngest champion since Serena Williams in 1999.
