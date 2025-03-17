Open Menu

Jack Draper Beats Holger Rune At Indian Wells For First Masters 1000 Title

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Jack Draper beats Holger Rune at Indian Wells for first Masters 1000 title

INDIAN WELLS, California, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) Jack Draper overwhelmed Holger Rune 6-2, 6-2 in a little more than an hour in the final of the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday, achieving two big milestones by claiming his first Masters 1,000 title and earning his debut in the top 10 of the ATP rankings.

Draper, a 23-year-old from Britain who was seeded 13th at the hard-court tournament in the California desert, built up a 21-7 advantage in winners against Rune while also making fewer unforced errors.

He will rise from No. 14 to a career-high No. 7 in the rankings on Monday.

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva came back to beat No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday to make the 17-year-old the tournament’s youngest champion since Serena Williams in 1999.

Related Topics

Sunday From Top Serena Williams

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow

Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow

1 minute ago
 National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to A ..

National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to AED15.8 billion with 22% growth ..

1 minute ago
 MBZUAI hosts Augmented Humans Conference

MBZUAI hosts Augmented Humans Conference

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers to host Dubai Business Forum – Ge ..

Dubai Chambers to host Dubai Business Forum – Germany in Hamburg in May

2 minutes ago
 Saeed bin Maktoum crowns junior Padel champions at ..

Saeed bin Maktoum crowns junior Padel champions at Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournamen ..

2 minutes ago
 Eid Al-Fitr holiday announced for federal governme ..

Eid Al-Fitr holiday announced for federal government

2 minutes ago
MoFA receives credentials of United Kingdom Consul ..

MoFA receives credentials of United Kingdom Consul-General

2 minutes ago
 Zayed Humanitarian Forum launches 25th edition

Zayed Humanitarian Forum launches 25th edition

3 minutes ago
 Imtiaz Developments rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to ..

Imtiaz Developments rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark AED50 million contributi ..

3 minutes ago
 Borouge proposes share buyback, final 2024 dividen ..

Borouge proposes share buyback, final 2024 dividend

3 minutes ago

DURAR Group contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

3 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution holds workshop o ..

National Human Rights Institution holds workshop on domestic workers’ rights

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East