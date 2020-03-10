Jafza-based companies to receive 70% reduction in set-up costs: DP World

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2020) DP World UAE Region has announced across-the-board reductions in licence registration and administration costs for companies operating in its flagship Jebel Ali Free Zone, Jafza, as well as for new investors.

The far-reaching Jafza Customer Support Initiative is designed to slash business-related fees by between 50 and 70 percent for registration, licensing and related administrative functions.

The initiative will immediately assist more than the 7,500 businesses that operate out of Jafza and hundreds of new businesses attracted by the Free Zone’s plug and play infrastructure and solutions for trade.

In addition, a range of other online services will now be offered free of cost as a direct result of Jafza’s on-going digitalisation process.

Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director of DP World UAE Region and CEO of Jafza, said, "The initiative is highly significant and in line with the recent call by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, to bring down the cost of doing business and enhance investor experience."

"It’s a timely move to inspire our customers towards pursuing their business targets with greater confidence and purpose," he added, noting that the initiative was specifically designed to create value and opportunities for companies to channel their resources to support their activities sustainably.

Al Muallem said, "We believe this forward-looking initiative will enable companies to do business in a smarter way and generate more business and create new jobs."

"Trade has always powered Dubai’s economic development and DP World has played a central role in supporting it. The activities of our flagships Jebel Ali Port and Jebel Ali Free Zone are very closely connected with companies located there to take advantage of the world class infrastructure facilities and investment incentives and to connect to global markets," he continued.

The twin economic growth engines are examples to the world and serve as models DP World is rolling out in other locations across our network worldwide, the CEO explained. "As wealth generators, they are critical infrastructure assets that underpin prosperity and success for our nation."

DP World, UAE Region contributes to over 33.4 percent of Dubai’s GDP and believes this initiative will further enhance the ease of doing business at Jafza, and continue to position Dubai as one of the global centres for commerce and trade.

As a key economic and employment generator, DP World UAE Region understands the impact that a renewed commitment can bring to the national economy, businesses and the community of Dubai and the UAE.