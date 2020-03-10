UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jafza-based Companies To Receive 70% Reduction In Set-up Costs: DP World

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 03:00 PM

Jafza-based companies to receive 70% reduction in set-up costs: DP World

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2020) DP World UAE Region has announced across-the-board reductions in licence registration and administration costs for companies operating in its flagship Jebel Ali Free Zone, Jafza, as well as for new investors.

The far-reaching Jafza Customer Support Initiative is designed to slash business-related fees by between 50 and 70 percent for registration, licensing and related administrative functions.

The initiative will immediately assist more than the 7,500 businesses that operate out of Jafza and hundreds of new businesses attracted by the Free Zone’s plug and play infrastructure and solutions for trade.

In addition, a range of other online services will now be offered free of cost as a direct result of Jafza’s on-going digitalisation process.

Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director of DP World UAE Region and CEO of Jafza, said, "The initiative is highly significant and in line with the recent call by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, to bring down the cost of doing business and enhance investor experience."

"It’s a timely move to inspire our customers towards pursuing their business targets with greater confidence and purpose," he added, noting that the initiative was specifically designed to create value and opportunities for companies to channel their resources to support their activities sustainably.

Al Muallem said, "We believe this forward-looking initiative will enable companies to do business in a smarter way and generate more business and create new jobs."

"Trade has always powered Dubai’s economic development and DP World has played a central role in supporting it. The activities of our flagships Jebel Ali Port and Jebel Ali Free Zone are very closely connected with companies located there to take advantage of the world class infrastructure facilities and investment incentives and to connect to global markets," he continued.

The twin economic growth engines are examples to the world and serve as models DP World is rolling out in other locations across our network worldwide, the CEO explained. "As wealth generators, they are critical infrastructure assets that underpin prosperity and success for our nation."

DP World, UAE Region contributes to over 33.4 percent of Dubai’s GDP and believes this initiative will further enhance the ease of doing business at Jafza, and continue to position Dubai as one of the global centres for commerce and trade.

As a key economic and employment generator, DP World UAE Region understands the impact that a renewed commitment can bring to the national economy, businesses and the community of Dubai and the UAE.

Related Topics

World Business UAE Dubai Rashid Market Commerce (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Industries being set up under CPEC in Gawadar will ..

18 minutes ago

OPPO Reno3 Series Coming to Pakistan, Making Every ..

20 minutes ago

3 in 5 (60%) respondents of a global survey opine ..

24 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto questions judicial system, demands ..

26 minutes ago

CECOS inks MoU with Accountability Lab Pakistan fo ..

13 minutes ago

Construction gradually resumes on housing, infrast ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.