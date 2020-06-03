UrduPoint.com
Jafza Conducts Massive Disinfection Drive Equivalent Of Sterilising 462 Soccer Fields

Jafza conducts massive disinfection drive equivalent of sterilising 462 soccer fields

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2020) Jebel Ali Free Zone, Jafza, has announced its readiness to facilitate the full operations of over 8,000 companies through conducting a massive disinfection programme across all its facilities.

In a statement by the free zone on Wednesday, the area covered for internal fumigation and disinfection of buildings is around 3,300,000 sqm equivalent to 462 soccer fields. The road disinfection campaign - carried out a couple of months ago to limit the spread of coronavirus - covered more than 35km.

The disinfection programme started in March 2020, and has not stopped since then. It has covered all office and accommodation buildings, security gates and commercial centres, as well as the main roads in Jafza.

With the return of staff, Jafza has implemented comprehensive policy and guidelines such as executing complete disinfection and sanitisation programme for all equipment, vehicles, offices and other physical assets. Isolation rooms have been identified, and all processes and procedures are in line with Dubai Health Authority guidelines for dealing with such cases.

All COVID-related essentials such as identification of symptoms, emergency numbers, awareness and instructions will be conveyed through desktop displays, emails, text messages, notices and flyers.

Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director of DP World, UAE Region and CEO of Jafza, said, "As the world is working to cope with COVID-19, Dubai will play a pivotal role in the post-pandemic economy recovery thanks to its state-of-art infrastructure, effective resilience strategies and its ability to efficiently deal with all circumstances. In line with Dubai Government’s directives for private sector businesses to operate at 100 per cent capacity while Dubai government employees would fully resume working at their offices from 14 June 2020, we are ready for the immediate return of Jafza companies to pursue normal operations."

Jafza is home to the world’s well-reputed companies, including over 100 of the Global Fortune 500 enterprises, and has attracted 23.9 percent of Dubai’s foreign direct investment sustaining more than 135,000 jobs.

