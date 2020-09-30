UrduPoint.com
Jafza, ECI Join Forces To Support Growth Plans Of UAE Businesses

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 06:15 PM

Jafza, ECI join forces to support growth plans of UAE businesses

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2020) Jebel Ali Free Zone, Jafza, has announced that it entered into a strategic agreement with Etihad Export Credit Insurance Company, ECI, to support local businesses, advance exports, and drive the UAE economy during the current economic climate.

The Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, was signed virtually by Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO & Managing Director, DP World, UAE Region and CEO of Jafza and Massimo Falcioni, CEO of ECI and was witnessed by senior officials.

As per the MoU, ECI will provide export insurance services to companies licensed by Jafza. It is a result of the shared objectives of Jafza and ECI to solidify the UAE economy globally and strengthen the UAE’s position as the preferred global hub for exports. The pact also aims to drive the expansion and diversification of the UAE economy, as well as ease financial pressure.

Through this collaboration, the two entities will conduct seminars and workshops to inform members about the benefits of trade protection solutions, with a focus on trade credit insurance, surety bonding and trade finance solutions provided by Etihad Credit Insurance.

They also intend to assist and sustain members exploring export to foreign countries and sectors, also providing country risk reports in international trade activities.

Underscoring the importance of this strategic agreement in helping these companies gain a competitive advantage in the global markets, Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO & Managing Director, DP World, UAE Region and CEO of Jafza, said, "Our agreement with ECI is significant as it will help boost the export of UAE goods, works, services and the foreign investments of UAE companies. This move will increase cash flow, enable world trade and contribute towards long-term growth."

Massimo Falcioni, CEO of ECI, said, "We are honoured to be able to assist local businesses via this strategic agreement. We are confident that our innovative products will enhance trade and ensure that the UAE remains a leader in the export market despite the current challenging global conditions. ECI remains keen to boost diversification and ensure that the UAE economy thrives in a post-oil era, and our tailored solutions offer protection from risks and business continuity during such unprecedented times."

