Open Menu

Jafza, Haldiram’s Sign Agreement To Launch Saffron Processing Facilities

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffron processing facilities

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) has partnered with renowned Indian multinational food brand, Haldiram’s, to set up one of the largest saffron processing facilities in the GCC, following an agreement signed on the sidelines of Gulfood in Dubai.

The facility, set to start operations in March 2025, will be managed by Kesar Expert & Packers, a specialist in processing high-quality saffron with 22 years of experience in India. It will also secure globally recognised European BRCGS certification to guarantee the quality and purity of its saffron.

Initially the hub will process 30 metric tonnes of saffron, with plans to scale up to 100 metric tonnes over the next five years by leveraging the UAE-India CEPA and the world-class connectivity and infrastructure at Jebel Ali Port and Jafza.

The parties also discussed other avenues of future collaboration including the expansion of Haldiram’s presence in Dubai and further investment in food processing and distribution facilities.

The agreement reinforces Dubai's role as a global trade hub, driven by Jafza's growing F&B sector, which is now home to more than 770 F&B companies.

Related Topics

India Dubai Hub March Agreement

Recent Stories

Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffr ..

Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffron processing facilities

6 minutes ago
 EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2. ..

EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2.9 billion in new sales

6 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025

20 minutes ago
 CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to ..

CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to upgrade prison security

21 minutes ago
 Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provi ..

Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provide 257 tonnes of food aid to s ..

21 minutes ago
 Sindh govt announces scholarships for students to ..

Sindh govt announces scholarships for students to study at UK’s Oxford Univers ..

24 minutes ago
Proposal to exchange Dr. Aafia Siddiqui for Shakee ..

Proposal to exchange Dr. Aafia Siddiqui for Shakeel Afridi not feasible, IHC tol ..

34 minutes ago
 PA holds special ceremony on successful hosting of ..

PA holds special ceremony on successful hosting of CPA Asia, South Asia Regional ..

52 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa set 316-ru ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa set 316-run target for Afghanistan

59 minutes ago
 ETG to establish AED150 million facility in KEZAD

ETG to establish AED150 million facility in KEZAD

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, New Zealand counterpart discus ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, New Zealand counterpart discuss strengthening cooperation, p ..

1 hour ago
 IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 conclude with total of AED25. ..

IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 conclude with total of AED25.15 billion in deals

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East