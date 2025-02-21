Jafza, Haldiram’s Sign Agreement To Launch Saffron Processing Facilities
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 07:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) has partnered with renowned Indian multinational food brand, Haldiram’s, to set up one of the largest saffron processing facilities in the GCC, following an agreement signed on the sidelines of Gulfood in Dubai.
The facility, set to start operations in March 2025, will be managed by Kesar Expert & Packers, a specialist in processing high-quality saffron with 22 years of experience in India. It will also secure globally recognised European BRCGS certification to guarantee the quality and purity of its saffron.
Initially the hub will process 30 metric tonnes of saffron, with plans to scale up to 100 metric tonnes over the next five years by leveraging the UAE-India CEPA and the world-class connectivity and infrastructure at Jebel Ali Port and Jafza.
The parties also discussed other avenues of future collaboration including the expansion of Haldiram’s presence in Dubai and further investment in food processing and distribution facilities.
The agreement reinforces Dubai's role as a global trade hub, driven by Jafza's growing F&B sector, which is now home to more than 770 F&B companies.
Recent Stories
Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffron processing facilities
EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2.9 billion in new sales
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025
CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to upgrade prison security
Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provide 257 tonnes of food aid to s ..
Sindh govt announces scholarships for students to study at UK’s Oxford Univers ..
Proposal to exchange Dr. Aafia Siddiqui for Shakeel Afridi not feasible, IHC tol ..
PA holds special ceremony on successful hosting of CPA Asia, South Asia Regional ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa set 316-run target for Afghanistan
ETG to establish AED150 million facility in KEZAD
Abdullah bin Zayed, New Zealand counterpart discuss strengthening cooperation, p ..
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 conclude with total of AED25.15 billion in deals
More Stories From Middle East
-
Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffron processing facilities6 minutes ago
-
EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2.9 billion in new sales6 minutes ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 202520 minutes ago
-
CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to upgrade prison security21 minutes ago
-
Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provide 257 tonnes of food aid to support Gaza21 minutes ago
-
ETG to establish AED150 million facility in KEZAD1 hour ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, New Zealand counterpart discuss strengthening cooperation, partnership1 hour ago
-
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 conclude with total of AED25.15 billion in deals1 hour ago
-
ADSB, HENSOLDT ink strategic partnership agreement to advance naval technology development2 hours ago
-
Tawazun Council boosts agreement between ‘Key Tech’, ‘Raymetrics’ for border surveillance de ..2 hours ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed receives MoIAT, ADNOC delegation; reviews development initiatives in Al Ain Region2 hours ago
-
Ajman Chamber hosts innovation events for UAE Innovates 20253 hours ago