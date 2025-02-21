Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffron processing facilities

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) has partnered with renowned Indian multinational food brand, Haldiram’s, to set up one of the largest saffron processing facilities in the GCC, following an agreement signed on the sidelines of Gulfood in Dubai.

The facility, set to start operations in March 2025, will be managed by Kesar Expert & Packers, a specialist in processing high-quality saffron with 22 years of experience in India. It will also secure globally recognised European BRCGS certification to guarantee the quality and purity of its saffron.

Initially the hub will process 30 metric tonnes of saffron, with plans to scale up to 100 metric tonnes over the next five years by leveraging the UAE-India CEPA and the world-class connectivity and infrastructure at Jebel Ali Port and Jafza.

The parties also discussed other avenues of future collaboration including the expansion of Haldiram’s presence in Dubai and further investment in food processing and distribution facilities.

The agreement reinforces Dubai's role as a global trade hub, driven by Jafza's growing F&B sector, which is now home to more than 770 F&B companies.