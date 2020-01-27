Jafza healthcare and pharma highlighted at Arab Health 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2020) The steadily expanding healthcare and pharmaceutical segment of Jebel Ali Free Zone, Jafza, the key trade facilitator of DP World, UAE Region, is under the spotlight at Arab Health 2020, the largest healthcare event of the MENA region, which opened on 27th January at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Jafza accounts for nearly 38 percent of Dubai's total healthcare and pharmaceutical trade by volume and over 30 percent by value. Its client base includes global brands such as Sanofi, Roche, Abbott, and GlaxoSmithKline. The free zone hosts manufacturers such as LIFEPharma, Gulf Inject, and Quest Vitamins and is the regional distribution base for multinational companies, either through their custom-built temperature-controlled facilities or through third-party cool, cold and ambient warehouses.

Built from the ground up, Jafza is the only free zone with the ability to support indigenous manufacturing in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector. It is home to over 162 companies from more than 40 countries.

Pharmaceuticals is one of the six priority industry sectors identified for focussed development by the Dubai Government under the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030. The strategy aims to increase the total output and value-addition of the manufacturing sector.

Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director of DP World, UAE Region, and CEO of Jafza, said, "When we talk about the growth of the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector, our thoughts automatically align with the key strategic targets of the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030.

As one of the main contributors to Dubai’s health sector, Jafza has provided support to our customers in every way across the supply chain. Our participation in Arab Health 2020 is intended to strengthen our roots, showcase the efficiency of the ecosystem we’ve put in place in Jebel Ali, and contribute as many building blocks to this thriving business as possible to attract investors from the region and beyond."

Jafza provides state-of-the-art facilities that cater to the sector’s needs such as temperature-controlled warehouses, customised innovative development solutions, and infrastructure-ready plots of land – all located within minutes of Jebel Ali Port, the largest in the region, equipped with over 8,000 reefer points across the terminals powering refrigerated containers.

The facilities include customised offices, showrooms, and light industrial units fitted with ramps for forklifts, loading docks for trucks and containers, and fire exit doors.

Jafza’s optimised operations and high-performance logistics solutions make it a suitable choice for businesses in the industry. The Dubai Logistics Corridor facilitates custom-bonded trade flow by linking the sea, land and air, offering an all-encompassing solution.