Jafza is first free zone to roll out Workforce Protection Programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2019) DP World - UAE Region’s flagship Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), has signed an agreement with Dubai Insurance Company, DIC, to roll out the Workforce Protection Programme that will cover the companies based in Jafza, National Industries Park, NIP, and Dubai Auto Zone, DAZ.

The agreement aims to provide better protection and improved benefits for thousands of employees of companies who are part of the insurance programme, compared to what was available under the previous bank guarantee system.

Under the Workforce Protection Programme, companies avail insurance coverage that will help protect their workers in case of wage default by their employers. This coverage will extend to all existing Jafza sponsored employees as their visas come up for renewal and will be applied by default to new workers once they receive their work visas.

The programme is geared towards supporting goals set by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to improve worker rights and protections, and achieve Dubai's vision as the world’s best city to live and work. The programme covers a wide range of workers who contribute to the development and prosperity of Dubai.

Commenting on the new programme, Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director of DP World - UAE Region and CEO of Jafza, said, "We’re pleased that with our partners, Dubai Insurance Company, we have put together the Workforce Protection Programme that’s ready to serve the hard-working employees of companies that operate in DP World, UAE Region’s Parks & Zones.

"

"Our people are our greatest assets, and we are committed to providing them with a fair work environment that ensures they receive all the rights, privileges, and protections that should be afforded to them as core contributors to the nation’s economy," he added.

Under the agreement with DIC, the insurance coverage will be provided to all employees of the companies that have signed up for the Insurance Programme and are registered in accordance with Jafza’s rules and regulations and the UAE Labour Law.

For his part, Abdellatif Abuqurah, CEO of Dubai Insurance Company, commented, "We are delighted to partner with Jafza to launch the unique insurance protection programme for the employees who are the centre point of the world-renowned free zone. We are honoured to be able to assist Jafza in our capacity as insurers to achieve their goals."

Dubai Insurance Company, incorporated in 1970, was the first local insurance firm to be formed in Dubai. Premium written by the company was AED531 million in 2018, and is projected to surpass AED900 million in 2019.