Jafza Named 'Global Free Zone Of The Year For Large Tenants'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2019) DP World UAE Region’s flagship Jebel Ali Free Zone, Jafza, reaffirmed its leadership position in global logistics when it was named 'Global Free Zone of the Year for Large Tenants' at the fDi middle East Free Zones of the Year Awards 2019.

The fDi Magazine Awards, part of the Financial Times Group, cited Jafza for its innovative initiatives to support large companies, its continued focus on upgrading infrastructure and for building an eco-system that encouraged companies of any size to expand their operations in the free zone.

The magazine chose the winner from over 85 free zone competitors from across the world this year, with one of the highest concentrations being from the Middle East. The award was judged by the Financial Times Specialist editorial team and a panel of independent judges from the region.

Commenting on the win, Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director of DP World UAE Region and CEO of Jafza, said, "The rapid growth in the number of large tenants in Jafza is a clear indication that our strategy to promote Dubai as a destination for manufacturing and industrial investments is paying off.

This is in line with the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030 laid out by the Government of Dubai."

"Our infrastructure is tailor-made to support the multi-modal requirements of businesses using Jafza as the base for their regional operations. We are proud of winning the prestigious fDi Magazine award again, which recognises the world-class exceptional efficiency we deliver to our customers," he added.

Jafza is the leading hub for trade and logistics in the region, offering investors a highly efficient base for their trading, manufacturing units, export operations and related activities.

With over 7,500 registered companies, Jafza is the leading source of foreign direct investments, FDIs, into Dubai, accounting for 23.9 percent of total FDI flow ‎into Dubai, sustaining the employment of more than 135,000 people in the UAE. In 2018, Jafza generated trade worth US$93 billion.

