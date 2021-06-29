Jafza redefines infrastructure in free zone by completing projects worth AED2.484 billion

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2021) DP World, UAE Region’s flagship Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) has improved and elevated the roads and infrastructure within its premises over the last five years, to offer top-notch facilities to those operating in the free zone.

The projects include sustainable developments and major construction works valued at approximately AED2.484 billion.

Key features of the upgrades include improvements in the Jafza One complex that is valued at AED1.2 billion and construction of accommodation comprising of 13 buildings, each G+10 floors for 35,000 occupants and a food Court, both costing AED689 million.

A new set of Light Industrial Units (LIU’s) and warehouses worth AED130 million, new bridges, upgrading of roads and Jafza North stormwater improvement valued at AED280 million are a part of the development works.

In line with the Dubai Demand Side Management (DSM) 2030, sustainability has been an integral part of Jafza’s core business values.

Jafza has been committed to investing in sustainability projects, being the frontrunner in this aspect and driving the sustainability movement in the country. While doing so, it has consistently encouraged its customers to reduce energy consumption, conserve natural resources and reduce carbon emissions.

Abdulla bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World - UAE Region and Jafza, said, "The importance of the comprehensive improvement projects lies in the constant need to develop and upgrade the infrastructure and road network in Jafza that is a trade catalyst. Its unique ecosystem and convenient location enable global connectivity, fostering the generation of new growth opportunities."

Spread over an area of 57 sq. km, Jafza acts as a dynamic base for over 8,500 registered companies from over 140 countries and is an essential part of the DP World UAE Region's integrated trade and logistics hub.