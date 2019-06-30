JAFZA retrofit project phases 1, 2 complete: Etihad ESCO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2019) The Etihad Energy Services Company, Etihad ESCO, has announced the successful completion of the Jebel Ali Free Zone, JAFZA, retrofit project, phases I and II, which guarantees energy savings for residential areas housing some 40,000 occupants.

The venture exceeded its target goals by achieving 32.6 percent energy savings upon the completion of one year of the measurement and verification period. The environment has benefited since, with 17,000 tonnes of reductions in annual CO2 emissions, which is the equivalent of removing 3,600 cars from the roads for one year.

With 100 percent project financing by the Etihad ESCO, the operation period duration spans six years after its construction, which saw the replacement of 5,290 window air conditioners with new, high energy-efficient split air conditioners, and the retrofit of 6,308 existing window air conditioners. It also saw an additional replacement of 85,307 lights, the installation of 24,321 water aerators and 9,345 new water efficient shower heads. A total of 157 JAFZA staff accommodation buildings, including its Old West, New West, South and East Accommodation, have also been retrofitted under the project.

With the project proving to be sustainably viable, the Etihad ESCO and JAFZA have entered into an agreement for the upcoming Phase 3 Retrofit Project at JAFZA, which aims to improve energy efficiency, focusing specifically on office buildings.

Subsequently, a Central Command Centre will then monitor and control the installed energy conservation measures, assisted through smart metering, to ensure retrofit systems deliver the intended savings throughout their lifetime.

Regarding the project, Ali Al Jassim, CEO, Etihad ESCO, said, "Besides reducing the JAFZA’s carbon footprint, the successful implementation of the project has ensured sustainability and operational efficiency. We are glad to have delivered on the promised energy savings through this project and are currently working with the JAFZA on Phase 3, to further raise their energy efficiency quotient, which is a crucial constituent of energy reduction in Dubai."

Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director, DP World, UAE Region, added, "Working closely with the Etihad ESCO on this retrofitting project is one of many similar initiatives we have started over the years to promote a cleaner and better Dubai. We will continue to develop innovative solutions and set an example in the UAE's private sector on how businesses can pursue success in a sustainable and responsible manner."

The Etihad ESCO is the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.