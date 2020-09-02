UrduPoint.com
Jafza Signs Agreement With Emaar Malls To Extend Its Expertise Beyond Jebel Ali

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 01:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2020) The Jebel Ali Free Zone, Jafza, has agreed to extend its expertise in licensing, visas and other related activities to Gold & Diamond Park, a free zone developed by Emaar Malls Group, a shopping destination developer.

The regulatory services will be provided as part of the agreement signed by Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director of DP World, UAE Region, and CEO of Jafza; and Bader Hareb, CEO of Emaar Development.

Jafza will in future handle all regulatory activities such as licenses and registration for companies, individuals and other entities that conduct business activities at Gold and Diamond Park, in accordance with applicable laws. They will enjoy the full range of service benefits that support companies operating in Jafza.

Over 90 retailers and brands currently operating in Gold and Diamond Park as well as future business investors in the Park can be governed by Jafza's Free Zone Rules, including licensing and fees structures, and will be required to comply with them.

Ahmad Al Haddad, Chief Operating Officer, Parks and Zones – DP World, UAE Region, said, "We’re both privileged and pleased to partner with a distinguished company like Emaar Malls Group to extend Jafza’s time-tested service excellence to Gold & Diamond Park.

As the UAE and Dubai prepare for rapid shifts in a post-pandemic business environment, existing companies and new investors alike will demand new levels of support that takes care of all their licensing, registration, visas and other regulatory requirement, so they can focus on strategising their business plans with confidence. "

In turn, Bader Hareb, CEO of Emaar Development, commented, "We are delighted to expand on our long-term partnership with Jafza, to provide high-quality services to both our retailers and customers for Gold & Diamond Park. We endeavour to ensure we are providing support and dynamic solutions to our tenants, especially in the current climate. Companies now have the option to hold 100 percent ownership of their business in addition to extended employment visas of three years. Emaar Malls Group is honoured to work with such a reputable partner like Jafza and are excited to implement positive regulations to assist our retailers."

Jafza is a dynamic base for over 8,000 businesses from 140 countries. As the region’s premier trade catalyst, it has evolved into a unique trade ecosystem that reduces cost, while enabling new opportunities for growth.

