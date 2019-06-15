UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jafza To Offer Long Term Visa Services To Customers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:30 PM

Jafza to offer long term visa services to customers

Ali Free Zone, Jafza, has announced its offering facilities to obtain long term visas for its customers in a bid to attract and retain high calibre talent within the UAE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2019) Jebel Ali Free Zone, Jafza, has announced its offering facilities to obtain long term visas for its customers in a bid to attract and retain high calibre talent within the UAE.

The move is in line with Resolution No. 56 of 2018, passed by the UAE Cabinet and issued as a decree by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The new initiative applies to a range of investors, entrepreneurs, researchers, and other specialists and innovators, to promote Dubai as a destination for highly skilled individuals in a wide variety of fields.

Jafza will assist new and existing customers, facilitating the process for any individuals that meet strict qualifications. It will also work closely with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship and any other relevant government entities to maintain the integrity of the process while ensuring rapid turnaround times.

Commenting on the announcement, Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director of DP World, UAE Region and CEO of Jafza said, "Nurturing and curating talent has been a core part of Jafza’s business ethos, and we have continually strived to create a work environment that rewards innovation, proactiveness, and productivity.

This, in turn, is a part of our larger goal of assisting the Dubai government achieve its aims per the vision and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai a global hub for innovators through the development of a sustainable yet diversified economy."

"Innovation has always been the core of our nation’s progress and is one of the Primary reasons the UAE has managed to successfully bring in the quality of people it has over the decades. We believe this initiative is a step in the right direction that will help us maintain our status amongst the global community," he continued.

Under the new resolution, investors, entrepreneurs and specialised talents are now eligible for a five or ten-year visas that offer the possibility for automatic renewal depending on specific profiles and criteria. Through this process, the government aims to make Dubai an attractive destination to entrepreneurs and in-demand specialisations to drive forward the country’s culture of innovation.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister World Business UAE Dubai Rashid Progress Hub Citizenship 2018 Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Cabinet restructures Emirates Development Bank boa ..

5 minutes ago

Next CICA Summit to Be Held in 2022 - Declaration

2 minutes ago

Two families used own women to shield their corrup ..

3 minutes ago

PM to oversee high-powered inquiry commission's in ..

11 minutes ago

Putin appreciates Pakistan for promoting regional ..

3 minutes ago

Blast Kills 8 Kenyan Police Near Somalian Border - ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.