Jafza to showcase its core competencies in the construction and building materials sector at The Big 5 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2021) DP World, UAE Region’s Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), seeks to pave the way for the construction industry with its participation in The Big 5 2021. One of the largest construction and contracting events in the middle East region, the event is scheduled to take place from 12-15 September at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Jafza’s participation at The Big 5 is considered of exceptional importance, as the free zone will offer a wide range of solutions that will enable key players in the region to tap into new markets and grow their business. With its robust logistics capabilities and expansive reach, Jafza succeeded in supporting over 3,300 construction-related companies, enabling trade worth AED17 billion in 2020. This figure accounts for 29 percent of total construction-related trade in Dubai in 2020.

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World - UAE Region and Jafza, said: "The construction and building materials sector is vital in Jafza, as it is one of the main drivers in the free zone and is also considered as the key indicator for the development and prosperity of any nation. The construction industry in the UAE will witness a rebound in 2021 with a predicted growth of 5.9 percent and average growth of 2.0 percent through 2025. We firmly believe that we can contribute to these figures, setting the stage for construction and building materials companies, as we are the trade gateway to the MENA region and beyond.

With our participation in The Big 5, our goal is to not only improve growth prospects for the companies in the construction sector, but also help them reach wider markets."

Supplementing Jafza’s capabilities, Jebel Ali Port offers access to over 3.5 billion consumers in the MEASA region. The port can handle all types of cargo including breakbulk through its general cargo terminal that has 27 berths and a capacity of over 1.4 million sqm. Its connectivity with more than 180 shipping lines and over 80 weekly services make it the ideal destination for efficient export and import of building materials and other raw materials used in construction. Additionally, the competitive ocean freight rates, operational flexibility, landside conversion and other salient facilities like land for storage, logistics and warehouses give it a competitive edge.

At the event, Jafza will also exhibit its key offerings that have made it a crucial pillar of the UAE’s economy. The Free Zone’s strategic location, integrated business environment and robust incentives like 100 percent ownership, onsite customs, 0% duties on import/export or re-export and digital solutions via Dubai Trade have given the free zone the reputation of being the most preferred base for leading local and global players in the sector. Some of them are Danube Building Materials, Conares, Emirates Rebar Limited, Schneider Electric, ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel, Baosteel, CNBM, 3M Gulf, Komatsu and Makita Gulf, among others.