Jafza’s Healthcare Companies Spur Seven-fold Growth In Trade Value In Four Years

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 08:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2023) DUBAI, 1st February, 2023 (WAM) – The UAE's healthcare sector has seen significant growth in recent years, contributing 54% of the overall healthcare trade in the GCC in 2021. The Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) is a key player in the industry, hosting 412 leading healthcare and pharmaceutical companies from 60 countries.

Jafza has seen a seven-fold increase in trade value in the healthcare sector over the last 4 years and accounted for nearly half of Dubai's total trade volume for pharmaceutical and healthcare products in 2021. The free zone also offers an ecosystem for easy business set-up, ready-made facilities approved by the UAE Ministry of Health, and access to logistics and freight service providers.

Jafza's location near Jebel Ali Port and Al Maktoum International Airport provides uninterrupted trade connectivity and access to local distributors for healthcare customers. The top 10 import markets for Jafza-based companies were France, Germany, USA, Switzerland, Italy, UK, Spain, India, China, and Japan, while the top 10 export and re-export markets were the UAE, Iraq, Kuwait, Jordan, Yemen, and Pakistan.

