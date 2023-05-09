Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2023) MALMO, 9th May, 2023 (WAM) – Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden will host on Wednesday, 10th May, the 1730 metre Al Wathba Stallions Cup as part of the 15th edition of the H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival.

The Cup also features the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Cup and H.H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak World Championship.

A field of eight horses aged four years and above will contest the race.

The Al Wathba Stallions event is being held in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, to support horse owners and breeders across the world and encourage them to take care of Arabian horses.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival was launched for the first time in 2009, with a vision to get international recognition to the Arabian racehorses, breeders, owners and professionals in the world and a mission of better international recognition of Arabian racing, connecting the world of Arabian racing and all professionals in the industry, raising public awareness about the sport and educating the next generation.