UrduPoint.com

Jagersro Racecourse In Sweden To Host Al Wathba Stallions Cup

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2023 | 03:15 PM

Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2023) MALMO, 9th May, 2023 (WAM) – Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden will host on Wednesday, 10th May, the 1730 metre Al Wathba Stallions Cup as part of the 15th edition of the H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival.

The Cup also features the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Cup and H.H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak World Championship.

A field of eight horses aged four years and above will contest the race.

The Al Wathba Stallions event is being held in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, to support horse owners and breeders across the world and encourage them to take care of Arabian horses.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival was launched for the first time in 2009, with a vision to get international recognition to the Arabian racehorses, breeders, owners and professionals in the world and a mission of better international recognition of Arabian racing, connecting the world of Arabian racing and all professionals in the industry, raising public awareness about the sport and educating the next generation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Sweden May Event All Industry Race Court

Recent Stories

Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case from Is ..

Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case from Islamabad

36 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution participates as ..

National Human Rights Institution participates as &#039;Observer&#039; in UPR

1 hour ago
 Annual Investment Meeting signs MoU with Hub71

Annual Investment Meeting signs MoU with Hub71

1 hour ago
 Charitable institutions commended for supporting s ..

Charitable institutions commended for supporting student education at Zayed Univ ..

1 hour ago
 Saqr Ghobash to head FNC delegation on official vi ..

Saqr Ghobash to head FNC delegation on official visit to France, Germany

2 hours ago
 Pakistan at risk of default without IMF bailout, w ..

Pakistan at risk of default without IMF bailout, warns Moody's

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.